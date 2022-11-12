Strictly's Motsi Mabuse models figure-skimming bridal gown in rustic wedding photos

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse married her second husband Evgenij Voznyuk in 2017, three years after finalising her divorce from German dancer Timo Kulczak.

The couple have been happily married for five years, during which time they have welcomed a daughter, four. But what was their wedding day like? Resurfaced photos have given fans a rare glimpse of former dance champion Motsi's fitted lace wedding dress, her sister Oti Mabuse's Grecian bridesmaid dress and more – take a look.

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse shares rare video of her husband and their daughter

Motsi previously posted a candid snap of her getting ready with her sisters and bridesmaids Oti and Phemelo. "The bond," she captioned the post, showing the three siblings standing in front of a full-length mirror in a room with exposed brick walls ahead of the wedding ceremony.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge looked stunning in a champagne-coloured figure-hugging gown with white lace over the top, finished with a garland of yellow and cream flowers in her curled hair. Her sisters both wore white bridesmaid dresses with one-shouldered designs, flowing skirts and embellished waists.

Motsi with sisters and bridesmaids Oti and Phemelo on her wedding day

She posted a similar wedding shot to celebrate their third year of marriage, writing: "As always she came through no matter what. Three years ago!" It shared a better look at Motsi's sheer lace off-the-shoulder straps and mermaid skirt.

Motsi wore a stunning mermaid lace wedding dress

Fans got a glimpse of the loved-up newlyweds when Motsi was promoting a special competition at the couple's dancing school. She posted a gorgeous throwback picture showing herself and Evgenij on their sunny wedding day, where she revealed her gown's button-back detailing and a tulle train.

Her husband looked smart in an all-white ensemble as he planted a kiss on his bride's cheek against a seascape backdrop.

Motsi Mabuse shared a wedding photo on Instagram

Motsi and Evgenij have since welcomed their young daughter, whose name she has never publicly revealed – and in an Instagram chat with Janette Manrara, she said the couple would be open to having another.

She has described her husband as her "best friend" and also admitted that she can understand how the 'Strictly curse' can happen after falling in love with Evgenij – her former dance partner – while married to her first love Timo.

Motsi married her former dance partner Evgenij in 2017

Speaking to The Sun, Motsi explained how she and her dance partner won the German Latin American title in 2013, before retiring after a final Rumba on Germany's version of Strictly Come Dancing. "We stopped and it was then that we realised that we wanted to do more than just dance together," she said.

Dancer Motsi was German-Latin Champion and South African Champion in 2009 and 2010 and she has been gracing our screens as a Strictly judge since 2019.

