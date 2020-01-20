No Blue Monday for Lisa Faulkner and John Torode! The couple are currently soaking up the sun on their honeymoon, and to mark the start of the week, Lisa shared a sweet selfie taken on the beach. "I nearly didn't put this pic up as I know how [rubbish] it can be seeing people on holiday especially in January," Lisa, 47, confessed. "But it's my honeymoon and I want to celebrate my husband @johntorodecooks and the fact that without the lows we can't appreciate the highs, and also that in the pic I'm smiling even thought I have just done my back in falling off a wakeboard!" The picture sees John, 54, and Lisa wearing sunglasses and their swimwear as they smile for the camera. Around her neck, Lisa is wearing a chain bearing the letters "L" and "J" – a touching tribute to their union.

Lisa and John headed off on their honeymoon some three months after their wedding day. The happy couple were married on 24 October at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire. Their celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day. On hand to walk with Lisa down the aisle were her two nieces, Lola and Eva-Rose, who acted as her bridesmaids, as well as her 13-year-old daughter Billie, who was given the role of her best woman. Billie, along with her cousins, also sang during the ceremony. Celebrity guests included former Emmerdale actress Nicola Stephenson, Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin, MasterChef star Gregg Wallace and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden. EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite was also in attendance.

Just one day after their wedding, Lisa was on cloud nine. "The happiest day of my life," she shared. "Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love." She later added: "The autumn leaves... the colours… my husband @johntorodecooks and I smiling at each other under the tree. Can't stop re living the memories."