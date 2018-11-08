Fans are convinced that Tamzin Outhwaite is related to this EastEnders co-star after new discovery
EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite got fans talking on social media this week after she uploaded a throwback photo of herself from a magazine shoot,…
EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite got fans talking on social media this week after she uploaded a throwback photo of herself from a magazine shoot,…
Tamzin Outhwaite has gushed about her year-long romance with boyfriend Tom Child, praising him for allowing her to put her children first. Taking to…
Tamzin Outhwaite went on a trip down memory lane on Wednesday as she celebrated her youngest daughter Marnie's sixth birthday. The doting mum, who…
EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite took a trip to the hairdressers this week, and came out with a stunning new look! The Mel Owen actress decided to go…
Sunday was a bittersweet day for Tamzin Outhwaite, as it would have been her mum Anna's 68th birthday. Anna passed away suddenly back in April, and…
Tamzin Outhwaite has one very imaginative little girl! The EastEnders actress delighted her fans over the weekend after sharing a rare photo of her…
Tamzin Outhwaite has paid an emotional tribute to her mum Anna on social media, revealing that she died suddenly three weeks ago. The EastEnders star…
Tamzin Outhwaite is reportedly off the market. The EastEnders actress, 47, is believed to be in a relationship with a 26-year-old actor, called Tom…
EastEnders viewers are in for a surprise as Mel Owen and Phil Mitchell rekindle what they once had back in the day. But is all as it seems? Mel,…
Tamzin Outhwaite has celebrated the birthday of a very special member of her family – her grandmother Lina. The EastEnders star took to Instagram…
The cast of EastEnders were out in full force on Friday to support former soap star John Partridge – who played Christian Clarke in the BBC One…
She has just made a sensational return to EastEnders, but it seems Tamzin Outhwaite's life is now worlds away from her on-screen character Mel Owen.…
The National Television Awards on Tuesday night proved to be a family affair for EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Holly Willoughby's husband…
EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite is the latest star to be pictured wearing designs from Tabitha Webb – the British brand which boasts fans…
Tamzin Outhwaite's daughter Florence is the sweetest! The EastEnders actress, who plays Mel Owen in the BBC One soap, took to her Instagram account…
Holly Willoughby has addressed the confusion surrounding her relationship with Tamzin Outhwaite. The TV presenter previously told fans that she was…
Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed that a painful injury forced her to reassess her career options, ultimately leading to her EastEnders return. It was…
EastEnders is set to see in the new year with a bang with the return of iconic character Melanie Owen, who will be returning to the Square after…
EastEnders fans were delighted to see iconic couple Mel and Steve Owen reunited on Monday evening. Actress Tamzin Outhwaite, who played Mel from 1998…
Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed she is planning to take at least a year off work to spend time with her daughters. The New Tricks actress, who filed…