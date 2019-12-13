Lisa Faulkner's wedding flower arch has to be seen to be believed The TV star wed John Torode in October

Lisa Faulkner shared a photo of the stunning flower arch that she and husband John Torode exchanged vows beneath, and it's absolutely breathtaking. The wreath appears to be made of white baby's breath flowers and dotted with peach coloured roses. Beneath the beautiful snap, Lisa added the caption: "Believe in love. Believe in helping others. Believe in kindness. Thank you for my beautiful flowers and wreath @nongsmitinandflowers photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography."

Needless to say, Lisa's followers were in awe of the gorgeous creation and took to the comments section of the former EastEnders actress' post to say so, with many calling the photo "beautiful". Even husband John Torode couldn't resist leaving a sweet comment, writing: "Bloody love you."

Lisa shared the stunning snap on Instagram

Lisa and John's wreath was made by Nong Smitinand Flowers, and the Oxford-based florist also posted the photo, writing: "Such a cute picture of @lisafaulknercooks and @johntorodecooks over a month ago. I feel so fortunate to have been involved with their wedding, creating the flowers. Thank you Lisa for sharing this lovely picture with me. Beautifully captured by @jamesfearphotography."

The happy couple tied the knot on 24 October surrounded by friends and family, and since then have been unable to resist sharing photos and videos with their fans on Instagram in the months that have followed.

Just a day after their wedding, Lisa revealed life couldn't be any better. "The happiest day of my life," she shared. "Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love." She later added: "The autumn leaves... the colours… my husband @johntorodecooks and I smiling at each other under the tree. Can't stop re living the memories."

