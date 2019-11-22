Lisa Faulkner shares gorgeous behind-the-scenes photo from wedding to John Torode The Celebrity MasterChef winner thanked her sister for helping her to get ready

Lisa Faulkner marked four weeks of marriage to John Torode on Thursday by sharing a gorgeous behind-the-scenes photo as she got ready on her big day. The 47-year-old thanked her sister Victoria for helping her to get ready in the sweet post, which offered another look at her beautiful second wedding dress.

"4 weeks to the day… my beautiful sis @yoga_with_victoria helping me get ready for my @johntorodecooks @aynhoepark," Lisa captioned the photo, which showed Victoria adjusting the neckline of her sister's dress in a quiet moment at the wedding.

Lisa and John have been on cloud nine since saying "I Do" in front of close family and friends on 24 October, and have been unable to resist sharing photos and videos with their fans on Instagram in the weeks that have followed. On Thursday, John celebrated their one-month anniversary by sharing a never-before-seen photo of himself and Lisa from their first dance.

"Married four weeks today... our first dance. Bloody hell you are gorgeous @lisafaulknercooks properly gorgeous. Love you," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you @aynhoepark what a place to celebrate and thank you @jamesfearphotography that's you in the background. #marriedlife #firstdance #lovelovelove," the celebrity chef added. His new wife was quick to reply, writing: "Four weeks of being your wife and loving every minute of it my husband."

Just a day after their wedding, Lisa revealed life couldn't be any better. "The happiest day of my life," she shared. "Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love." She later added: "The autumn leaves... the colours… my husband @johntorodecooks and I smiling at each other under the tree. Can't stop re living the memories."

