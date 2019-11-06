John Torode shares photo from poignant moment on wedding day to Lisa Faulkner The MasterChef judge married Lisa Faulkner

Since tying the knot on 24 October, John Torode has been happily sharing precious snippets from his big day to Lisa Faulkner. And on Tuesday, the MasterChef judge paid a lovely tribute to his best man by uploading a snap of the pair just moments before John and Lisa exchanged vows. "Here comes the groom . Flowers in bloom. Thank you @peter_je for looking after me... photo courtesy of James Fear Photography @jamesfearphotography #married #bliss #bestday," he wrote in the caption.

The post comes shortly after Lisa shared a first look at her wedding ring. Taking to Instagram, the newlywed posted a gorgeous picture of her hands and a close-up of the gold band, which sat underneath her sparkly engagement ring. Accompanying the photo, Lisa wrote: "I've never been one to look after my hands and especially not my nails but since I got engaged and then married I'm trying to look after them!!" The star then went on to thank her manicurist, adding: "Thank you for helping me and doing such a lovely manicure @finishingtouchbarnet."

John and Lisa - who announced their engagement in January - married in front of their close friends and family in a beautiful autumnal wedding ceremony, which took place at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire. The following day, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love." John added: "Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday @lisafaulknercooks what a day!!"

In July, the former EastEnders actress spoke about her wedding plans, confessing she and John "both feel lucky that we've found each other." She told HELLO!: "He's a very different person to me. He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider. But then I'm probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent. But he'd say we're a team now. We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that's because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart."

