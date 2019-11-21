John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are celebrating their one-month anniversary since tying the knot. To mark the glorious occasion, the MasterChef judge shared a never-before-seen photo of the newlyweds from their first dance. "Married four weeks today... our first dance. Bloody hell you are gorgeous @lisafaulknercooks properly gorgeous. Love you," he gushed in the caption.

"Thank you @aynhoepark what a place to celebrate and thank you @jamesfearphotography that's you in the background. #marriedlife #firstdance #lovelovelove," the celebrity chef added. His new wife was quick to reply, writing: "Four weeks of being your wife and loving every minute of it my husband." The TV couple tied the knot in a beautiful autumnal wedding, which took place at Aynhoe Park on 24 October.

Since their big day, the lovebirds have been sharing gushy posts about one another. On Monday, John uploaded a lovely snap of the former EastEnders actress, in which he expressed his gratitude. He said: "This is my very beautiful wife. And when I feel a bit rubbish she makes me smile. Thank you my Lisa @lisafaulknercooks #loveyou #wife #grateful." Lisa responded with: "Aren't you so very lovely."

Just a day after their wedding, Lisa revealed life couldn't be any better. "The happiest day of my life," she shared. "Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love." She later added: "The autumn leaves... the colours… my husband @johntorodecooks and I smiling at each other under the tree. Can't stop re living the memories."

