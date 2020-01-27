You could get married at one of the Queen's favourite places – and it's quite unusual The historic shop is launching a pop-up wedding venue throughout February

Couples are being given the opportunity to tie the knot, celebrate their anniversary or even stage a romantic proposal in one of London's most historic shops throughout February. Fortnum & Mason, who hold royal warrants to both the Queen and Prince Charles, are launching The Chapel of Love – a unique pop-up wedding venue that is London's first-ever in-store wedding installation.

Located in the iconic flagship store in Piccadilly, the 14-metre installation will run through three floors stretching from the Lower Ground to the Second Floor, and will incorporate stained-glass windows, the Fortnum's clock, a chiming wedding bell and a neon pink 'Chapel of Love' sign.

Fortnum & Mason is launching the pop-up Chapel of Love in February

The installation will provide a romantic and unique wedding venue, and the rare opportunity to say 'I Do' at one of London's most prestigious addresses without the hefty price tag. It will be open from 1 – 29 February 2020 and is open for all to visit to celebrate the season of love.

Fortnum & Mason already hosts wedding ceremonies, receptions and special events within its flagship store, which has been open since 1707. There are a selection of beautiful settings to choose from, including the three restaurants; The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon, The Gallery and The Wine Bar.

Fortnum & Mason's Diamond Jubilee Tea Room was opened by the Queen, Camilla and Kate

The grocers has long had connections to the royal family, and it holds royal warrants as Grocers and Provision Merchants to the Queen, and tea merchants and grocers to the Prince of Wales. The Queen, Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge all visited the store together in 2012 to officially open the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon. And that is not Camilla's only connection to the store; her son Tom Parker Bowles has also written cookbooks for Fortnum & Mason, and she joined him at the flagship branch to celebrate a book launch in October 2018.

To enquire/book a legal or non-legal ceremony or renewal at Fortnum’s please email weddings@fortnumandmason.co.uk

