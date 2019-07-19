5 ways to save money on your wedding venue Save money in 5 easy steps

Securing your dream wedding venue can be one of the biggest expenses when wedding planning, with the average venue costing around £6,539 according to Bridebook’s 2018 wedding report. However, there are some savvy ways you can save money on your venue – from changing the day of your nuptials to some tactful negotiation. Kate Pattinson, money saving expert at Ashleigh Money Saver, shares the five easy tips you need to know.

Choose an off-peak day or season

"Many people like to get married in the summer when the days are milder and longer, which unsurprisingly is the most expensive time to get hitched at any venue. So if you really have your heart set on a certain setting, you need to ask yourself whether you really need it to be held over the warmer months. I mean, the UK is never really guaranteed nice weather anyway is it? But by choosing to get wed in the later months instead, you could save a considerable amount of money. Plus there’s something really quite romantic about getting hitched in the festive season isn't there?

Hosting a winter wedding could reduce costs

"This applies with days of the week too. Many couples find it desirable to get married over the weekend so friends and family are guaranteed to be off work. By simply moving the big day to a weekday, you can literally save hundreds! Besides, those people who want to be there most will find a way to make sure they don’t miss it."

Cinch your guest list

"We know it’s your special day and you want to invite the whole world and his wife, but realistically, the smaller the wedding party, the lower the cost. So we know it’s hard, but you need to ask yourself if you really need your great aunt Greta, that you’ve met once there on the day. By making cuts to your guest list, you'll be able to enjoy your wedding venue at a cheaper cost, but it’ll also have a ripple effect. You’ll also be forking out less for everything from catering to invitations too. It’s a win-win!"

Keep your guest list smaller to reduce costs

Buy a package wedding

"Many people think planning every inch of their wedding independently is the cheapest way to plan the big day, but opting for a package wedding that comes with the venue can often be a cheaper option. It gives you a lot less to think about when it comes to photographers, catering and sometimes even flowers as well. Plus you know that your fee will be capped at a certain amount. Whereas when you book everything separately, you can lose track of how much everything adds up to and could be charged more for independent services. Do make sure that everything you’re getting in the package added up is definitely cheaper than if you were to do it yourself though as you wouldn’t want to be ripped off."

Negotiate with staff at your chosen venue to create a package that suits your needs

Don't be afraid to negotiate

"If there’s something in your venue package that you’re really not bothered about, or it’s not an essential that will majorly impact your day, negotiate with the planners. By simply getting rid of a single feature you could save stacks! If it’s cheaper to ask your cousin to DJ your wedding or to get friends to cater for you, ask if you can sort those yourself and they’ll hopefully be forced to lower the costs."

Make sure your venue is decorated

"It’s all well and good renting out a beautiful barn for your big day, but if you’re expected to furnish said barn yourself, be prepared to pay big money on decor and furniture. Instead, look for venues that are pre-furnished and maybe even decorated if you aren’t mega particular. Plus you’re much more likely to forget something major if you have to think of everything from chairs to fairy lights to decorate the place."

