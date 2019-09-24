This is the cheapest place to get married in the UK – and it could cost £7k less than London Find out where to book your wedding to save money

With weddings getting increasingly expensive each year, budget-conscious couples are looking for ways to cut costs on their big day – whether it's by buying supermarket wedding cakes or high street wedding dresses. However, one of the biggest savings can be made by considering where you're going to tie the knot. New research from travel agents SN Travel has found that couples can save as much as 46 per cent by marrying in Tyne and Wear rather than London, with a potential saving of thousands by choosing to tie the knot outside of the capital.

The research took into account factors including the average cost of a wedding venue, as well as suppliers including photography, a DJ or band, florist, officiant, and hair and makeup artists. It found that the average cost of a wedding in the UK costs £23,141, with Tyne and Wear being the cheapest and Greater London being the most expensive.

Getting married in Tyne and Wear like Dec could save you thousands

Meanwhile, venues in the UK are cheapest in Warwickshire, Tyne and Wear and Wiltshire, and London, Manchester and Shropshire are the most expensive regions. Get the lowdown on the cheapest – and priciest – places to say 'I do' below. We predict a surge of wedding bookings in Tyne and Wear!

The 10 cheapest places to get married in the UK

Tyne and Wear - £16,025 Rutland - £16,311 North Yorkshire - £16,700 Lincolnshire - £16,784 Wiltshire - £16,822 Cumbria - £16,869 Warwickshire - £16,902 Bristol - £16,312 Hertfordshire - £17,372 Merseyside - £16,493

Christine Lampard married in London - the most expensive place in the UK

The 10 most expensive places to get married in the UK

Greater London - £23,806 City of London - £22,969 Somerset - £20,201 Greater Manchester - £19,850 West Sussex - £19,838 South Yorkshire - £19,834 Norfolk - £19,767 Oxfordshire - £19,698 Northamptonshire - £19,666 West Yorkshire - £19,373

