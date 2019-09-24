This is the cheapest place to get married in the UK – and it could cost £7k less than London
With weddings getting increasingly expensive each year, budget-conscious couples are looking for ways to cut costs on their big day – whether it's by buying supermarket wedding cakes or high street wedding dresses. However, one of the biggest savings can be made by considering where you're going to tie the knot. New research from travel agents SN Travel has found that couples can save as much as 46 per cent by marrying in Tyne and Wear rather than London, with a potential saving of thousands by choosing to tie the knot outside of the capital.
The research took into account factors including the average cost of a wedding venue, as well as suppliers including photography, a DJ or band, florist, officiant, and hair and makeup artists. It found that the average cost of a wedding in the UK costs £23,141, with Tyne and Wear being the cheapest and Greater London being the most expensive.
Getting married in Tyne and Wear like Dec could save you thousands
Meanwhile, venues in the UK are cheapest in Warwickshire, Tyne and Wear and Wiltshire, and London, Manchester and Shropshire are the most expensive regions. Get the lowdown on the cheapest – and priciest – places to say 'I do' below. We predict a surge of wedding bookings in Tyne and Wear!
The 10 cheapest places to get married in the UK
- Tyne and Wear - £16,025
- Rutland - £16,311
- North Yorkshire - £16,700
- Lincolnshire - £16,784
- Wiltshire - £16,822
- Cumbria - £16,869
- Warwickshire - £16,902
- Bristol - £16,312
- Hertfordshire - £17,372
- Merseyside - £16,493
Christine Lampard married in London - the most expensive place in the UK
The 10 most expensive places to get married in the UK
- Greater London - £23,806
- City of London - £22,969
- Somerset - £20,201
- Greater Manchester - £19,850
- West Sussex - £19,838
- South Yorkshire - £19,834
- Norfolk - £19,767
- Oxfordshire - £19,698
- Northamptonshire - £19,666
- West Yorkshire - £19,373
