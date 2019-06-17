How to find the perfect wedding venue in London From the cheapest reception venues to celebrity-approved spots

If you’ve decided to get married in London, you will have no shortage of stunning wedding venues to choose from – the only challenge is narrowing it down to just one. Perhaps you’ll be swayed by budget, and finding the most affordable venue for your big day, or maybe you want a unique setting that will provide a memorable backdrop to your nuptials. You could even follow in the footsteps of the royals by walking down the aisle at historic venues like Kensington Palace. Regardless of what you want, you’re sure to find it in London – here’s how to get started on your wedding venue search…

Narrow down your search

With so many different areas of London and types of venue to choose from, narrowing down your search from the start can help to prevent you getting overwhelmed. You may only want to marry in west London, for example, or prefer to host your wedding reception at a central London hotel. Knowing what you want from the outset should help to find the best wedding venues in London for you.

The Barbican in London provides a beautiful setting for a wedding

Cheap wedding venues

While London is generally more expensive than elsewhere in the UK to get married, that doesn’t mean it isn’t possible to find budget-friendly wedding reception venues in the capital. A Wetherspoons pub on Chancery Lane – The Knights Templar – is licenced to carry out weddings, and has an all-inclusive wedding package from £3,000 with a three-course meal for 100 guests, sparkling wine, table decorations and a live DJ.

Unusual wedding venues

Why not get married at one of London’s most famous landmarks? From ZSL London Zoo to the Museum of London, several recognisable spots in the city are licenced for weddings, including the ArcelorMittal Orbit, where you could say “I do” 262ft high with panoramic views of London’s skyline. Get more inspiration for unique wedding venues in London with our roundup of ten memorable spots to suit all tastes and party sizes.

Celebrity-approved venues

By marrying in London, you’re in good company. Scores of famous faces have tied the knot in the capital, and not always in exclusive or expensive venues. Old Marylebone Town Hall is where Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman, The Beatles musician Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher have all married, and you can expect to pay as little as £481 for a weekday wedding. See more celebrity-approved venues here.

Royal wedding venues

Who wouldn’t want to feel like a princess on their wedding day by hosting their ceremony or reception at a royal wedding venue or residence? While you’d have to meet strict criteria to marry at St Paul’s Cathedral or Westminster Abbey like Prince William and Kate, it is possible to marry at prestigious venues including Kensington Palace and Kew Palace, assuming you have the budget to fit.

