Roxanne Pallett, who is perhaps best known for her 2018 Big Brother stint, has wed her firefighter fiancé in a secret New York ceremony. Roxanne and Jason Carrion tied the knot in Brooklyn on Sunday, surrounded by ten of their closet friends and family members. Speaking to The Sun, Roxanne said that she had "never been happier".

It's certainly a fairytale ending for Roxanne, who considered taking her own life in 2018 after a now-infamous CBB incident in which the actress falsely accused housemate Ryan Thomas of punching her "repeatedly" and "deliberately" in the ribs, an accusation that drew contempt from the British public and resulted in more than 27,000 Ofcom complaints. Roxanne later admitted that she had misread the situation, and went into hiding for five months. Speaking of her happy ending, the 37-year-old said: "I’m living proof that you can find a happily ever after beyond tough times."

Roxanne's husband Jason is a firefighter

Roxanne looked flawless in a princess-like white gown featuring a fitted, patterned bodice that spilled out into a dramatic mini-train. Jason wore a ceremonial firefighter's uniform, and looked seriously dapper.

Roxanne is best known for her stint on CBB

The pair exchanged vows at Lutheran Evangelical Church in New York, and Roxanne described her walk down the aisle as "perfect", saying: "To walk down the aisle in such a perfect fairy-tale setting towards my dream man, was the happiest moment of my life. I’m still floating on a cloud."

Speaking of their romance, Jason added: "Roxanne and I have a love unlike anything I could have ever dreamed of. Watching her walk down the aisle as I took her hand in marriage was one of the most significant moments in my life. I have finally found my person, the one who I want to spend the rest of my life with."

