Gemma Atkinson REUNITES with Emmerdale co-stars at Michelle Hardwick’s wedding party

Gemma Atkinson had the time of her life on Saturday night, and it was a blast from the past! The actress and former Strictly Come Dancing star posted a series of Instagram stories from former Emmerdale co-star Michelle Hardwick’s wedding party on Saturday, and everyone seemed to be having a great time. In the videos, the 34-year-old could be seen wearing huge blue-framed sunglasses and a black leather jacket, laughing with her friends from the show, who included Amy Walsh (Tracy Metcalfe) and Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle). In the next video, the mum-of-one and Michelle danced to Aretha Franklin's Respect with Amy and eleven-year-old Amelia Flanagan, who plays April Windsor.

Gemma donned a pair of oversized sunglasses at the party

Michelle, who portrays Vanessa Woodfield on the Yorkshire-set soap, married her new wife, Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks, in an intimate ceremony in Memphis last month. This weekend's event gave their friends, family, and colleagues the chance to celebrate the happy occasion. Michelle shared the news of their wedding on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple on the steps of Elvis's Graceland home, which showed herself in a white jumpsuit while Kate was stunning in a flowing white dress. She captioned the photo: "In over 100 degrees heat, on Tuesday 10th September, I became Mrs Brooks."

The stars danced and sang along to Aretha Franklin's Respect

Gemma played Carly Hope on Emmerdale between 2015 and 2017 before going on to compete on Strictly Come Dancing, where she met her partner, professional dancer Gorka Marquez. The couple now share baby Mia, who was born on 4 July. Last year, the actress opened up to the Sunday Post about why she left the soap.

She admitted: "I was doing my Key 103 radio show and Emmerdale together for six months and I just took on too much. I was getting up at 4 am, wasn't getting home until 8.30 pm and then had to learn my lines. Leaving Emmerdale was one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make. I just couldn't keep doing the two jobs and the radio show was closer to home and gave me more freedom to do other stuff." However, she didn't rule out going back, adding: "I'm very grateful that it's been left open, so hopefully at some point, I will return."