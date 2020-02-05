Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney shares a look at her new weddings show – after denying Duchess' cameo reports We can't wait to watch this!

Jessica Mulroney has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her new Netflix show, after finishing filming on Tuesday. The Duchess of Sussex's close friend revealed she "cannot wait" for the series, called I Do, Redo, to air after the team "poured our hearts into" creating dream second weddings for couples whose nuptials didn't go to plan first time round.

WATCH: Get to know more about Meghan Markle's close friend Jessica Mulroney

Sharing a photo of herself on set, the stylist wrote: "10 weddings. 10 deserving couples. A crazy schedule but worth every minute, every smile and every tear. A project we poured our hearts into. Thank you to all who supported me along the way. I cannot wait to share these stories with you."

Jessica Mulroney has finished filming her new Netflix series, I Do, Redo

Jessica also posted some behind-the-scenes photos with her crew on Instagram Stories, adding that she was looking forward to reuniting with her family following her busy work schedule. "Next stop cuddling my babies. Los Angeles!!" she wrote.

MORE: All about Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney

The revealing look at Jessica's new wedding series comes after her husband Ben Mulroney denied reports that Meghan had filmed cameos in the show following her relocation to Canada with Prince Harry and their son Archie. Taking to Twitter, Ben wrote: "I'll say this as clearly as I can: Meghan Markle is not appearing nor was she ever set to appear on my wife's show."

It had been rumoured that the Duchess of Sussex made a cameo in the series

It had been reported that Meghan would be making a surprise appearance on the ten-part series as part of the Duke and Duchess' move to become financially independent after stepping back from royal duties in January.

STORY: Jessica Mulroney posts defiant message after Harry and Meghan's shock announcement

Jessica announced her exciting project in October 2019, and had a wealth of experience to draw upon; she has worked with brides for the past seven years to help them find their dream wedding dresses, and rumour has it, she even gave Meghan some pearls of wisdom with her styling in the lead up to the royal wedding in May 2018. Despite being busy with filming the series, she has still found time to support Meghan following the Sussexes shock announcement in January, and is even said to have looked after baby Archie during the couple's flying visit to London at the beginning of the year.