Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney posts defiant message in reaction to royal shock Stepping back from the royal family is certainly a big wink!

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney made it clear exactly what she thought of her pal's decision to distance herself from the royal family and spend half of her time living in North America. Taking to Instagram with a defiant quote post, the stylist gave a nod to her A-list pal's actions. "A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink," her post read - a quote by Gina Carey.

It mirrors Meghan's other close friend, Daniel Martin's reaction, who commented on the Sussex Royal Instagram announcement with an equally celebratory message. "On the UP and UP in 2020 my friends," he wrote. "Cheers to new beginnings and always here to support your cause."

EXPLAINED: How Harry and Meghan ended up at this decision

Jessica and Daniel have been great friends and vocal supporters of Meghan in recent years. Both attended her baby shower in New York and have been frequent visitors to the UK since Meghan took up residence in Windsor with her husband.

Jessica and her daughter Isabel like to visit Megan in the UK

Harry and Meghan released a lengthy statement about their decision on the Sussex Royal Instagram account on Wednesday night, revealing they plan to become financially independent and will split their time between the UK and North America. The couple wrote: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

MORE: The Queen reacts to Harry and Meghan's message

They spoke about their plans for the future with their eight-month-old son Archie, adding: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

The couple welcomed baby Archie in May last year

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

RELATED: What is Meghan's net worth?

The couple's announcement comes just a day after they visited Canada House to thank the High Commissioner for the hospitality they received while staying in Canada during their six-week break from royal duties. The last time Harry and Meghan were seen in public was for the Remembrance Day services in November.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.