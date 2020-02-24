Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow hosts star-studded joint hen and stag party with Tyler Stanaland The bride-to-be joined forces with her fiancé for a fun weekend in Palm Springs

Brittany Snow is just weeks away from her wedding to her fiancé Tyler Stanaland, and rather than go away for separate hen and stag parties, the pair joined forces for a combined celebration dubbed "The Final Snowdown". The Pitch Perfect actress was joined by her co-stars and close friends Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp and Chrissie Fit for their fun-filled weekend in Palm Springs, and had told fans she was "ready for a Palm Springs weekend with my motley crew of stone cold weirdos" in a post before they reached their destination.

The group had pulled out all the stops to ensure Brittany and Tyler had the perfect send-off into married life, with the group all pictured wearing matching T-shirts as they partied around the swimming pool at their accommodation.

Brittany Snow was joined by friends including Anna Camp and Anna Kendrick at her hen party

"A weekend I'll never forget. #snowonebutyou #thefinalsnowdown. Thank you to the best of crew," Brittany captioned a series of photos from the joint hen and stag weekend. Tyler also posted a group shot on his own Instagram, writing: "What an incredible group of humans and a weekend we'll never forget."

Brittany is planning to marry Tyler Stanaland this spring

Brittany and Tyler's pre-wedding celebrations come just over a year after they announced their engagement, with the 33-year-old sharing a sweet post on Instagram with the caption: "A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams. After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened."

She added: "I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant." Her husband-to-be also announced the news on Instagram, writing: "A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask. Forever?"

