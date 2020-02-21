Dancing on Ice's Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt return home after looking at wedding venues in Ireland The Dancing on Ice couple are due to get married later this year

Following the news of their engagement, Dancing on Ice star Kevin Kilbane has whisked his new fiancée Brianne Delcourt and her daughter Gracie to Dublin. The professional ice skater shared a series of snaps from their mini getaway – including a picture outside The Hole in the Wall, one of Dublin's most renowned watering holes. "So good to be back in Ireland with my fiancé and daughter. @kdkilbane77 @holeinthewalldublin," she gushed in the caption. However, they have since returned home with Brianne telling her fans: "Bye Dublin. Back to work we go @dancingonice @kdkilbane77."

Brianne shared this snap with Kevin and her daughter Gracie

Fans rushed to write lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Such a beautiful photo of Kevin and Gracie!!" Another remarked: "Aw Gracie looks like she is loving Ireland." A third post read: "It's lovely to see happiness, congratulations to you both xxx." A fourth person gushed: "The most beautiful photo." The Dancing on Ice couple flew to Ireland to start preparations for their nuptials, which they exclusively told HELLO! will be held in September or October of this year.

MORE: 5 things you need to know about Dancing on Ice star Brianne Delcourt

WATCH: Brianne Delcourt shows off her huge engagement ring

Earlier this month, Kevin and Brianne announced their engagement after confirming their relationship in January. During their recent interview with HELLO!, the former footballer opened up about their romance and how he will spend the next few weeks introducing his love to his family. "Over the next month we are going there to introduce Brianne to my family, and to look at venues," he shared. "We are going to set a date for September or October."

READ: 5 things you need to know about Dancing on Ice star Kevin Kilbane

Kevin, 43, who proposed to his DoI partner four months after their first encounter, also revealed that he phoned Brianne's father for his permission. "I couldn't tell you how the conversation went as I was so nervous," he said. "My heart was racing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.