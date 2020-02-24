It has been a big week for Jack Whitehall; not only did he host the 2020 BRIT Awards on Tuesday, but his younger sister Molly got married just three days later. Several guests shared photos from the stunning winter wedding on social media, and we spied a special royal guest sat next to Jack at the dinner table; Princess Eugenie.

Photos posted by Alex Le Roux on Instagram showed Princess Eugenie wearing a dark coloured dress and wearing her hair tied back and smiling as she looked down towards the bride, who was laughing at a joke. The Princess has long been friends with both Jack and Molly, and they were both guests at her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, so it's no surprise she also attended Molly's big day.

Princess Eugenie was among the guests at Jack Whitehall's sister Molly's wedding

While Eugenie has made no reference to the wedding on Instagram, Jack shared photos from his sister's big day on Instagram on Sunday, including a fun snap of himself lifting the bride, who looked stunning in an ivory vintage long-sleeved gown. "Congratulations @molly_whitehall," he captioned the post.

While Jack is used to delivering jokes, he also revealed he had been on the receiving end of a few jokes at his expense during the couple's wedding reception, courtesy of his new brother-in-law Toby Wilkinson. "Getting rinsed by @tobywilko in his speech. So happy for him and my gorgeous sister!" Jack wrote. His dad Michael, who stars with Jack in the show Travels With My Father, commented: "Best day of my life!"

Jack Whitehall shared a photo of himself with the bride on Instagram

Michael shared a selection of photos of his own from the wedding on Instagram, including a photo of the bride bringing her dad some champagne as she got ready, and a photo of him walking his daughter down the aisle. Another photo showed the Whitehall clan together after the ceremony, including Jack and Molly's brother Barney, and their mum Hilary, who looked glamorous in a sequin gown. "Congratulations to our darling @molly_whitehall and her wonderful husband @tobywilko. Your wedding was as perfect as you are," Michael had captioned his photos.

