Prince Charles' plans to build a luxury wedding venue at his home Dumfries House in Scotland were approved in January 2019, but the process has been halted by the council's concerns for the environment. Prince Charles has reportedly been advised to install nest boxes alongside the development, since it could disturb the existing nests of several wild animals including bats, owls and birds. He has also been told to plant new trees within the estate, as the building has required him to remove almost 100 protected species.

The new venue is intended to replace a marquee, which the venue has previously provided for wedding receptions, since it is believed that it takes away from the character of the building. Preliminary ceremonies historically take place in the Tapestry Room inside of the property, but the new plans for a pavilion set within the woodland will serve both ceremonies and receptions. Prince Charles' plans also include a walled garden area and, overall, both spaces are said to cater for up to 200 guests.

A statement submitted by the Prince's Foundation to the council said: "Event hosting is vitally important to the survival of all that goes on within Dumfries House Estate and farther afield. The primary function of the new pavilion is to provide a venue for weddings, unique in character and of the highest quality."

Want to get married here? If the idea of tying the knot at a royal residence is as exciting for you as it is us, it is reported that temporary planning permission for the marquee expires next year, meaning that the new building will need to be finished by then in order to continue serving new couples.

