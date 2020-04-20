Mystery surrounding Prince Charles' wedding photo display revealed

Prince Charles shared a video message to "mark the opening of Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig, the Dragon's Heart Hospital in Cardiff" this afternoon, but fans were distracted by a framed photo of him and an unknown bride in the background of his office at Clarence House. Who is she? The lady in question is actually a close family friend of the royal family, Alexandra Knatchbull, the great granddaughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten.

WATCH: Prince Charles reveals wedding photo in his home office

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, walked Alexandra, the Mountbatten heiress, down the aisle when she married her now-husband Thomas Hooper in 2016, and it was clearly a special moment for the family since Charles now keeps a framed photo of the wedding day in his office. Prince Charles was very close to Alexandra's great grandfather Louis and saw him a father figure during his childhood. In fact, Charles was so close to Louis that he gave his eldest son, Prince William, Louis as a middle name, who then passed it on to his two sons. Prince George now has Louis as a middle name, and Prince Louis has it as his first name.

Prince Charles walked Alexandra Knatchbull down the aisle

Prince Charles is also close to Alexandra's father Lord Bradbourne, and even served as best man at his wedding. Lord Bradbourne is also godfather to Prince William, while his son Nicholas was good friends with William at school. You might be wondering then, why Lord Bradbourne didn’t walk his daughter down the aisle. Unfortunately, he was too ill to give Alexandra away, leaving the duty with Prince Charles.

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Queen Sofia of Spain were all guests at the wedding, which took place at Romsey Abbey in Hampshire. The Reverend who conducted the service previously spoke out about the nuptials. "They've put a huge amount of effort, thought and care into it," he commented. "It's got that personal touch. The most important thing is that Alexandra and Thomas have the most memorable day that they possibly can."

