Valentine’s Day is approaching, and if there’s one way to spend it in style, it’s by taking your cues from the stars. These London venues hosted weddings for some of our favourite celebs, and now they’re staging events that we can all attend for Valentine’s Day. Need some R&R? Book a spa day at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel. Art fan? Head to Kensington Place for its latest exhibition. Whatever it is you’re after, we’re sure you’ll enjoy these.

See an exhibition at Kensington Palace

Besides welcoming many a royal (Prince Harry and Meghan also celebrated their engagement here in 2017), Kensington Palace was the wedding venue of choice for both Nicky Hilton and Poppy Delevingne. This February, Kensington Palace is showing a new exhibition: Diana: Designing for a Princess. As the Princess of Wales’ former home, the display will feature a piece from Diana’s wardrobe alongside original sketches created for her during the design process. Tickets from £15.30 per person.

Book a stay at the Corinthia Hotel

Blue singer Simon Webbe tied the knot with Ayshen Kemal here in July 2018, and now the hotel is offering a romantic stay for two from £650. Think champagne upon arrival, a Valentine’s themed dinner menu and a couples afternoon tea.

Visit Kew Gardens

Kew Gardens’ Orangery served as the backdrop for Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood’s nuptials in 2014. Now, the venue’s Princess of Wales Conservatory is opening its 25th annual orchid festival. Celebrating the biodiversity of Indonesia, the display will feature over 5000 species of orchids, while the venue is also putting on a series of after hours events including cooking demonstrations and Indonesian dance performances. Tickets from £16.50 per person.

Have dinner at Victorian Bath House

Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate hosted part of Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec’s many wedding celebrations in 2017. For Valentine’s Day this year, the venue is offering an exclusive four-course meal curated by celebrity chef Ronnie Murray, from £45 per person. Expect romantic red draperies and expertly crafted cocktails.

Book a spa day at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel

Former Strictly pro Flavia Cacace wed her husband Jimi Mistry at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel (and posed for photos on the famous steps that appeared in the Spice Girls’ Wannabe music, of course). Escape from the hustle and bustle of London life this Valentine’s Day and take a spa break at the venue complete with treatments in the couples room.

