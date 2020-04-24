John Torode and Lisa Faulkner stun fans as they cook burgers and do housework in their wedding outfits The Masterchef couple are celebrating their six-month wedding anniversary

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary today by wearing their wedding outfits for a day around the house. Yep, Lisa wore her bridal gown – a cap-sleeve fitted design with a lace bodice - and John wore his groom suit as the couple cooked themselves lunch and Lisa did the housework.

SEE: Everything you need to know about Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's wedding day

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner cook burgers in wedding outfits

Understandably, fans were horrified when John and Lisa announced that they would be making the messiest "celebratory lunch" they could have decided upon: homemade burgers.

One user commented on Lisa's Instagram post: "Oh my GOD, put an apron on @lisafaulknercooks." Another added: "Bit worried you might splash something on your lovely outfits!", while another said, "Burgers, tom sauce and wedding dress – put an apron on."

SEE: Lisa Faulkner's second wedding dress revealed

Luckily, both John and Lisa's wedding outfits survived, and they were left with a delicious lunch to enjoy which, if you're wondering, both Lisa and John have shared the recipe to on their Instagram channels.

John captioned his post: "Burgers fit for a wedding lunch. So Lisa and I got married 6 months ago today and so we thought why not dress up for our daily cook. And what else do you need on a Friday. Yep a burger. Enjoy #johnandlisaathome with me and @lisafaulknercooks. Burgers with a version of maccy d special sauce all in our wedding gear!"

Meanwhile, Lisa has also been cleaning the house – the couple live in a gorgeous property in London – in her wedding dress. "Who says I can't clean in my wedding dress," she wrote on Instagram as she polished the dining table. "Making burgers later for our cook. Happy Friday to you all and thank you for the kindest words yesterday you really cheered me up."

Fans and fellow celebs loved the idea: Amanda Holden, who has also worn her wedding dress to mow the lawn during lockdown, commented with a laughing emoji, while Kate Thornton wrote, "You look heavenly," and Tamzin Outhwaite added, "Beautiful x". TV chef Ching He Huang said, "This should start a trend going…," and we can only hope it does. If there's one way to lift spirits during coronavirus lockdown, it's to wear our wedding dresses, right?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.