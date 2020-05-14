Geri Halliwell shares gorgeous photo of teenage daughter Bluebell on her 14th birthday The former Spice Girl shared the photos on Instagram

Geri Halliwell has shared a sweet series of photos to mark her daughter Bluebell's 14th birthday, and the teenager is looking so grown up! Taking to Instagram, Geri sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday Bluebell! 14! We love you, so proud," as she shared three photos of her daughter.

In the first, Bluebell could be seen in the family kitchen surrounded by balloons and cradling the family's beloved pet dog. In the next two, Bluebell posed up a storm in the huge garden of Geri and husband Christian Horner's huge countryside home. Sweetly, fellow Spice Girl Mel C was quick to let Bluebell know just how important she is to the Sporty Spice clan, writing: "Happy Birthday Bluebell! We love you."

Geri shared the photos on Instagram

What's more, fans were quick to point out just how grown up Bluebell is looking, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Bluebell! So grown up!" and another adding: "14! Where has that time gone?! I remember when you brought her on stage during the reunion tour and her singing Mamma. Wow! Happy birthday young lady."

The Angels in Chains hitmaker shares Bluebell with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. The pop star is also a proud mum to son Monty, three, who she shares with husband Christian.

While the doting mum occasionally shares pictures of her children on social media, they tend to keep out of the spotlight. However, over the past few years, Bluebell has made several television appearances alongside her famous mum.

Geri previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!. "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said. "With age has come a gratitude for what I have and a better perspective on what's important. I used to care so much about what people thought of me, but now I have the confidence to say what I think and feel and if that doesn't make me everyone's cup of tea, that's fine."

