Geri Horner marks 4th wedding anniversary with husband Christian in the sweetest way

Geri Horner has paid the sweetest tribute to her husband Christian Horner in honour of their fourth wedding anniversary. The Spice Girls star took to Instagram to share a lovely snap of the pair with their two-year-old son Monty, alongside this caption: "Happy anniversary!!! 4 years! I love you." Meanwhile, the Formula 1's Red Bull Racing boss uploaded a picture from their wedding day, and said: "4 years ago today!! Happy anniversary to my amazing, beautiful and gorgeous wife @therealgerihalliwell."

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely messages, with one saying: "One of the most beautiful couples in the world! Happy anniversary." Another remarked: "Honestly not just saying it… most gorgeous couple." A third post read: "Happy anniversary to you both. I hope you have an amazing day xxxx." A fourth follower remarked: "Happy anniversary for you both!! Such a beautiful couple!!"

The couple began dating in February 2014 and announced their engagement in November of that year. They then married on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Woburn, Bedfordshire before welcoming their son Monty in January 2017. Both Geri and Christian have children from previous marriages: Geri's daughter Bluebell, and Christian's daughter Olivia from his relationship to former partner Beverley Allen. The singer previously described her wedding as "truly the happiest day" of her life.

Speaking to This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Geri explained: "People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like. It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing." She continued: "The thing is my mother, she got divorced so it kind of put me off a bit if I'm honest and I hadn't met anyone that I felt it was right [with] really. And when I met Christian, I automatically knew, I did, I actually said to my friend, 'I think I've met the man I want to marry.'"

