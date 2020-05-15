Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple is all grown up as she celebrates 16th birthday The Hollywood actress paid her daughter the sweetest tribute on her special day

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter has celebrated her 16th birthday, and to mark the special occasion, the Hollywood star shared three incredible new photographs of her teenage daughter – and we can't believe how incredibly grown up she looks!

Posing in their living room sofa, Apple can be seen in a flowery mini dress as she models for her mum, who couldn't help but pay her the sweetest tribute in the caption.

"I can’t believe I'm actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," she began the post. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom.

Apple is Gwyneth and Chris' eldest child

"I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times."

Making reference to the current lockdown, she added: "I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."

The teenager was inundated with birthday messages, with Kate Hudson writing: "Happy 16th Apple!!! Love you," and Kate Bosworth saying: " Oh my gosh, I can not believe she is 16!!! What a gorgeous, bright spirit, HBD xx."

Apple and brother Moses have both celebrated their birthdays during lockdown

The Shallow Hal actress shares Apple and son Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin. The pair have remained on good terms since their divorce, and live nearby each other.

Last month, it was Moses' turn to celebrate his birthday. On his special day, Gwyneth and Martin's son was pictured out on a walk with his dad, having spent the morning at home with Gwyneth.

To make the day extra special, Moses' friends turned up in their cars on his driveway to surprise him, celebrating his big day while still maintaining their distance.