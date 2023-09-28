Geri Halliwell-Horner is a lace dream in royal-approved wedding dress at Duke's country home

Geri Halliwell-Horner has made bridal white her daily uniform, and despite her enviable collection of gorgeous dresses and tailored trousers, none of her outfits are as glamorous as her wedding dress.

The Spice Girls star married Formula 1 boss Christian Horner in Bedfordshire in 2015 in a Phillipa Lepley gown – a designer loved by several royal brides. Take a look inside Geri's wedding day, which took place at the Duke and Duchess of Bedford's countryside home…

What engagement ring did Christian Horner give Geri Halliwell-Horner?

When the couple got engaged in 2014, Geri was given a beautiful diamond ring estimated to cost £80,000.

"The sparkling round diamond appears to be approximately 2.0ct and is set in a traditional solitaire setting," said expert David Allen at 77 Diamonds. "A far cry from the look at me diamond rings worn by some of her former bandmates, Christian has selected a timeless piece for Geri that will have set him back nearly £80,000."

Where did Geri Halliwell-Horner get married?

Geri married Christian on Friday 15 May 2015, with a ceremony at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey.

What wedding dress did Geri Halliwell-Horner wear?

The beautiful bride wore a couture wedding dress designed by Phillipa Lepley, together with Geri. The ivory lace gown featured three-quarter length sleeves, a V-back, and a gorgeous full skirt.

Phillipa Lepley was also the mastermind behind Princess Alexandra's daughter Flora Ogilvy's lace wedding dress for her marriage blessing, and Lady Charlotte Lindesay-Bethune's hand-embroidered gown for her Sicilian ceremony, which both took place in 2021.

Which celebrity guests attended Geri Halliwell-Horner's wedding?

© Rex Geri's fellow Spice Girls star Emma Bunton was pictured at the wedding

The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by Geri's Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton and her fiancé Jade Jones, Amanda Holden, Myleene Klass, and Jennifer Saunders among others.

What has Geri Halliwell-Horner said about her wedding?

The Spice Girls star described it as "the happiest day of my life"

Geri has previously spoken about her wedding day, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that it was "truly the happiest day" of her life. She said: "People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like. It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing."

She added: "The thing is my mother, she got divorced so it kind of put me off a bit if I'm honest and I hadn't met anyone that I felt it was right [with] really. And when I met Christian, I automatically knew, I did, I actually said to my friend, 'I think I've met the man I want to marry'."

