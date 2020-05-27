Jennifer Lopez reveals she's 'heartbroken' after cancelling wedding to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is doing her best to remain positive even after being forced to cancel her wedding to Alex Rodriguez. Despite feeling "heartbroken" about putting her wedding plans on hold, the 50-year-old said she is optimistic that their big day "could be better" even than they'd hoped when they finally get to tie the knot.

Speaking on the Today Show on Tuesday, Jennifer said they aren’t currently trying to re-plan their nuptials, as "nobody knows" what is going to happen with COVID-19. "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out…I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what, god has a bigger plan, so we just have to wait and see."

Jennifer Lopez said she was heartbroken after cancelling her wedding

The singer had planned to take time off after performing at the Super Bowl and filming her series World of Dance, with the wedding among many plans she had lined up for the summer. "Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be," she added.

While wedding planning has been delayed for the foreseeable future, Alex previously revealed that they had come up with some ideas about when and how the wedding may take place once things return to normal.

Jennifer and Alex announced their engagement in 2019

"We had a meeting on Zoom with our core group of people," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look. It's such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year – whether in terms of scheduling or financially – you never think that it's going to just stop like this. So, we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively."

