Jennifer Lopez got engaged to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez in March 2019 and has confirmed that their wedding plans have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview as part of Ellen DeGeneres' at-home show, J Lo said their big day would probably have happened "any day now" and, when asked if coronavirus had had an impact, she added, "Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It's something that we'll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out."

Previously, the couple have revealed little detail on their nuptials but, between Alex hinting that it would be a "long flight" away, and Jennifer sharing posts of what looked like a wedding spot on a white beach and tagging Alex, fans believed that the pair were planning a destination wedding. It is also likely that 2020 was set to be their year since J Lo was busy filming Hustlers and preparing her Super Bowl performance alongside Shakira in 2019.

Alex proposed to Jennifer in the Caribbean

However long they have to hold off for, it sounds like Jennifer and Alex are happy as long as they are together. At Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision Tour in February, Jennifer said, "Alex is like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it.' I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?' That's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners."

