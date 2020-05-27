Duncan Bannatyne quickly gained a reputation for being tough and straight-talking during his time on BBC business series Dragon's Den. In real life, though, he definitely has a softer side, as his wife showed on Instagram this week! Nigora, 40, revealed that the entrepreneur proposed to her on the beautiful terrace of a restaurant in Portugal that they both love to go back to. On her Instagram Stories, the glamorous beauty shared a series of short videos featuring her husband and daughter sitting at a table in the idyllic surroundings of Algarve establishment Alambique.

WATCH: Duncan Bannatyne's proposal details revealed

Nigora panned the camera around the table, where her daughter Gabrielle, 18, sat to her left and Duncan was to her right. She then focused on the menu, saying: "So nice to be back to our favourite place in the Algarve, Alambique, so exciting to have some nice food here. This is where Duncan proposed to me the first time, do you remember?" She pointed the camera back at her husband before focusing on a table just behind him, saying: "He got some guy to bring a ring, oh my gosh, how innovative you are."

Duncan and Nigora got married in Portugal in 2017

The restaurant, which appeared nearly deserted, certainly looked like a romantic place to be proposed to, especially with the sun shining! Gym owner Duncan popped the question in 2016 and the couple tied the knot a year later – in Portugal, of course. They now spend most of their time in the European country, where they own a £5m villa close to the restaurant.

The pair spent the first month of lockdown in London before heading back to Portugal via private plane at the beginning of May after lockdown restrictions in that country were relaxed. Gym and health club owner Duncan, 71, has been married twice previously and has six adult children and two grandchildren.

