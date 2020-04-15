Home and Away and Neighbours actor Axle Whitehead announces engagement amid coronavirus The soap actor proposed during the coronavirus lockdown

Home and Away actor Axle Whitehead has shared some happy news during the coronavirus pandemic, after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend Liezl Carstens. The Australian actor, who has also starred in Neighbours, proposed to his partner of seven years over the Easter weekend.

Sharing three photos of himself and Liezl kissing, a close-up of her striking engagement ring, and his fiancée celebrating with a glass of wine, Axle wrote on Instagram: "Pulled the trigger and got a yes! Game on!!"

Axle starred as Liam Murphy in Home and Away between 2009 and 2013, and had a number of storylines relating to his drug addiction. He also made a guest appearance on Neighbours as Zenin Alexio earlier this year, and has had roles in both Shameless US and Marvel's Agents of SHIELD during a brief move to Hollywood.

The actor is not the only soap star to have got engaged during the COVID-19 lockdown; in March, Coronation Street couple Joe Duttine and Sally Carman announced their own engagement after the Tim Metcalfe actor popped the question while they were self-isolating together.

Joe, who has starred on Coronation Street since 2013, shared the happy news that he had proposed to Sally, who plays Abi Franklin, on Twitter. "She said yes everyone," he captioned a photo of them celebrating with a glass of champagne, which gave a look at Sally's stunning emerald engagement ring. Sally later shared another photo of them together in their garden, writing: "We've got each other."

