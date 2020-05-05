Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel-Horwood has shared his joy over his recent engagement to horticulturalist Jonathan Myring. Appearing on The Steph Show on Monday, the TV star recalled how the unexpected marriage proposal took place during a recent trip to Tasmania. However, Craig almost scuppered the surprise because of a platypus. "It was a slight disaster really," recounted Jonathan. "I had a beautiful engagement planned in Tasmania and Craig refused to go and sit on the banks of the river to look for platypus. So I had to call him to frantically call him to go…"

WATCH: Craig Revel-Horwood discusses engagement with partner Jonathan Myring

Interrupting his partner, Craig quipped: "That's because the last time we waited for platypus, it was four hours and we didn't see one. So I wasn’t going to sit through that again, was I? All I wanted to do was go back to the hotel and have a bubble bath. Well I jumped in the bubble bath and then Jonathan jumped in with me and proposed in the bubble bath with a glass of champagne."

Asked whether he was surprised, Craig replied: "Yeah, I was completely shocked. I didn't expect it at all. I was so shocked, I said 'no' to begin with. But that was a joke. I'm really, really happy, it was absolutely fantastic." The happy couple were speaking via video link from their Hampshire home after their trip to Craig's native Australia.

Craig and Jonathan have been together since early 2018

The TV personality has never looked happier since embarking on his relationship with Jonathan; they were introduced through a mutual friend backstage during the 2018 Strictly tour. Sharing his happiness, he previously told The Sun: "I'm really happy. He's absolutely gorgeous, super intelligent. It's a bit too early for the L word but we really, really like each other. This one is definitely a keeper."

In November 2018, Craig then shared his thoughts about marriage. "It's been ten months since we got together and this is serious - I am about to spend Christmas in the bosom of his family down in Sussex," he told the Daily Mail. "It will be very traditional with lots of children running around," he continued. "I love it, I will even be doing some cooking. I'm very good at stuffing. I honestly hope Jonathan and I will get married. But there won’t be any children - that's a step too far!"

