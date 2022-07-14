Princess Beatrice’s former PT shares her pre-wedding fitness tips

Pre-wedding workouts are big business, with many nearlyweds keen to step up their exercise routine ahead of the big day – but Princess Beatrice's pre-wedding workout likely looked very different to other royals.

Given that Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – who are set to celebrate their two-year anniversary this weekend – got married during the pandemic, when the doors to gyms and fitness studios were firmly shut, Princess Beatrice likely had to make the most of home workouts rather than sessions with her personal trainer.

Back in 2020, HELLO! spoke to Nadya Fairweather, Beatrice's former PT, about the workouts she would have recommended to the royal.

Nadya trained Princess Beatrice for her first marathon in 2010, after which the fitness pro told us all about the royal's unwavering focus and determination -which she suspected persisted in the run-up to Beatrice's wedding.

"I'm sure that leading up to her wedding, Princess Beatrice will have had a great exercise routine to minimise stress, maintain her muscle strength, cardiovascular fitness and postural balance," and this is what she suggests for anyone else planning their nuptials.

Princess Beatrice ran the marathon in 2010

Set goals

1. First things first, decide on your goal. "Training for a wedding depends on what you want to get out of it," says Nadya. “Some train for stress relief, others for weight loss, others for feel good endorphins." Once you've got that in place, it’s time to get started.

Princess Beatrice looks impeccably toned

2. Cut alcohol

Nadya says there's one non-negotiable that applies to all pre-wedding wellness regimes: cutting alcohol. Not least for its anxiety-inducing properties but for its propensity to hinder motivation (no-one wants to hit the gym on a hangover), it's a small price to pay ahead of the big day.

"It's also important to set short term goals. This could be a weekly five km park run or fitting in three yoga classes per week,” says Nadya. Don't overwhelm yourself.

Princess Beatrice looked gorgeous on her wedding day

3. Set a schedule

Then you’ll need to impose a schedule. "You should have a routine of daily activity which includes a healthy dose of walking plus anything else you enjoy," Nadya suggests. The idea is that by choosing exercise you look forward to, you’re more likely to stick to your regime.

4. Mix it up

As for choosing between different types of exercise, Nadya recommends Pilates as an effective way of improving posture and core strength- both vital for your wedding day when you'll mostly be on your feet. In fact, fellow royal Meghan Markle credited her wedding physique to Megaformer Pilates, a form of Pilates using a machine to incorporate resistance training.

HIIT, meanwhile, might seem like an obvious go-to for fat loss since it's proven to accelerate heart rate and metabolism, but Nadya says to "try and avoid hardcore, high-octane training that puts a lot of stress on your system".

Princess Beatrice worked hard ahead of her wedding

Between confirming a guestlist, choosing a wedding dress and deciding on a venue (the list goes on), you’ll undoubtedly be feeling the pressure, and adding high-intensity exercise into the mix will only promote cortisol (stress hormone) levels which may cause weight gain.

Yoga and meditation are both great alleviators. "A little bit of each every day will help," affirms Nadya. "Trying to fit in a more calming routine before bed will also aid in a restful night's sleep."

