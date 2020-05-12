Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece shared a beautiful photo from her wedding day on Monday, in honour of the fashion designer Valentino's 88th birthday. The Greek royal posted the photo on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday to my dearest @realmrvalentino! Wishing you all the best, miss you and can't wait to see you again!"

Marie-Chantal has a special bond with the fashion designer, who created her stunning couture wedding dress in 1995. The pair can be seen standing side-by-side at her royal wedding reception, with the snap offering another look at Marie-Chantal's breathtaking gown.

Princess Marie-Chantal shared a wedding photo in honour of Valentino's birthday

Princess Marie-Chantal's couture Valentino wedding dress is reported to have cost £150,000 and features a lace bodice and long sleeves decorated with floral motifs, and an ivory silk skirt studded with rose appliques. The bride borrowed the antique corsage tiara from Queen Anne-Marie, and completed her bridal look with a four-and-a-half metre long Chantilly lace veil with a scalloped edge and butterfly embroidery.

RELATED: 21 of the most iconic royal wedding dresses

Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece married his bride on 1 July 1995, and the couple will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this summer. Their nuptials took place at St Sophia's Cathedral in London in front of 450 guests, while a further 850 guests watched via satellite at Hampton Court Palace, where the reception was held.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See more beautiful royal wedding dresses

The 51-year-old isn't the only royal bride to wear Valentino on her wedding day; Princess Madeleine of Sweden wore a beautiful lace gown by the designer for her wedding in 2013, while Queen Maxima of the Netherlands opted for a couture ivory gown with a train inset with beautiful embroidered flowers on her wedding day in 2002.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Princess Marie-Chantal's New York home

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos married on 1 July 1995

Meanwhile, celebrity brides who married in Valentino Couture include Nicky Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway, and Jackie Onassis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.