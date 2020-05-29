Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces engagement to boyfriend Andre Gray

Congratulations are in order to Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Andre Gray. The footballer proposed to Leigh-Anne at their home as they celebrated their fourth anniversary on Thursday, and it looked like the most romantic setup.

Two photos shared by Andre show how he had strung a canopy of fairy lights in their garden, with an outdoor sofa topped with velvet cushions at the centre. As he got down on one knee Leigh-Anne can be seen getting emotional with her hands over her face, but she later looked delighted as she flashed her beautiful diamond engagement ring for the camera.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock got engaged to Andre Gray on Thursday

"Let the caption speak for itself this time. Hasta la muerte," Andre captioned the photos, which were quickly commented on by friends and fans including Leigh-Anne's Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson, who wrote: "Congrats you beauties."

Leigh-Anne has yet to share the news on her own social media accounts, but did reveal how she had been preparing for their date earlier in the evening, showing the striking red crop top and skirt she had worn for the occasion, saying it was "the most effort I've made in two months".

The couple were celebrating their fourth anniversary

The Little Mix singer also shared an old photo of herself and Andre on holiday in honour of their anniversary, writing: "Happy Anniversary baby… how has 4 years gone so fast! All I know is another year more crazy about you. I couldn't love you harder if I tried."

Leigh-Anne recently admitted she was "patiently" waiting for Andre to propose during an Instagram Q&A, and when asked if she hoped he would get down on one knee soon she replied: "I really hope so. I'm just waiting, you know. I'm waiting. Patiently!"

