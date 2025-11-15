Alex Kingston looks radiant in olive green ruffled wedding dress for italian wedding

Alex Kingston, who has seen another wave of fame following her participation in this year's season of Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with South African professional Johannes Radebe, has had multiple public relationships over her more than 30 years in the spotlight. Her first was a 'fragile' marriage with an A-list actor that lasted fourteen years, and the second was to a German writer. However, her third marriage, to writer Jonathan Stamp, has proven to be the most enduring. And, as with all good marriages, it kicked off the best way: with an incredible wedding in Italy in 2015.

The happy couple walked down the aisle in a ceremony held at the All Saints Anglican Church in Rome in a gorgeous reception – however, one notably unconventional, yet showstopping aspect of their wedding caught all the attention: Alex's olive green wedding dress.

© BBC/Guy Levy Alex Kingston is paired with Johannes Radebe

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, the bride could be seen with a magnificently voluminous green dress that featured a gorgeous ruffled skirt, rather than the traditional white. Alex was seen walking through the road with a white bouquet in hand and beautiful pink roses woven into her gorgeous locks.

Alex Kingston's marriages

She was first married to Conclave star Ralph Fiennes, whom she met at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art back in 1983, before the two married ten years later. The marriage quickly fell apart when Ralph had an affair with his Hamlet co-star, Francesca Annis, who was playing his mother onstage, resulting in a divorce finalised by 1997.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Ralph Fiennes and Alex Kingston

Two years later, she married German writer Florian Haertel, after moving to Los Angeles to begin filming ER. Alex and Florian split in 2009, finalising the divorce in 2013, two years before she married Jonathan.

Why Alex Kingston signed up to Strictly

Alex was encouraged by her close friend, actress Sarah Hadland, to sign up for the show. Speaking to HELLO! and other media at an event, she revealed the advice that Sarah gave her before Strictly: "She said that it would be incredibly challenging. She said it was the hardest thing she'd ever done in her life, but she would do it again in a heartbeat if she was given the chance, and it changed her life.

"But she also said it was extremely hard and fully overwhelming. It was a very welcome, measured response to my question. She didn't sugarcoat it and she allowed me in a sense, to come up with a decision for myself."