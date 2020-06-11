Has your wedding been cancelled by coronavirus? Here's what 2021 will look like A wedding planner shares expert advice with HELLO!

The wedding industry has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus lockdown. If you're sobbing into your dress and despairing about when you'll be able to walk down the aisle, you're not alone – a staggering 64 per cent of UK weddings will reportedly be cancelled in 2020. But as restrictions begin to ease, it seems hopes for the perfect nuptials are looking up.

One thing's for sure – you better get in there quickly if you want to tie the knot. Wedding planner Holly Poulter, Founder and Creative Director of Revelry Events, spoke to HELLO! about the future of weddings. "2021 will be the industry's busiest yet, with even the off-peak, normally quieter weekdays and months booking up with not only 2020 postponements, but also couples who would have been planning a 2021 wedding anyway", Holly warned.

2021 will be the wedding industry's busiest yet - so don't delay

If you've postponed your big day, but aren't sure when to rebook it for – we reveal what wedding season will look like in 2021. Read on to find out how you'll be affected…

WHEN TO REBOOK YOUR WEDDING FOR

Should I cancel if I've booked a wedding for late 2020?

"It will all depend on what kind of celebration you were planning. If it was already a small gathering, and everyone feels comfortable going ahead (suppliers included) then there may not be any reason to move it out.

"But if it was a bigger wedding of even 80 or more, explore your options and find out when your cut off periods are for postponements. Since it's not technically in a lockdown period, it may be treated as a cancellation and rebooking and you may be liable for costs, but in most cases suppliers and venues are being very flexible."

What months should I avoid rebooking my wedding in 2021?

"It's safe to assume Summer 2021 will be busy anyway, with newly engaged couples snapping up dates alongside postponements, so if there's any possibility of moving to the shoulder months or wider, consider it. You'll likely find your suppliers are more available for your new date."

Is it better to rebook my wedding for 2022 to be safe?

"It's a really personal decision since, for many, waiting another two years to tie the knot is just too far off. But for those in no rush, it's worth considering. Pushing it all back to 2022 will open up more availability for your suppliers, your guests, and you get to spend all of 2021 chilling, because you'll be the most prepared couple ever."

Big weddings might be a thing of the past - and you can forget the dancefloor

WHAT WEDDINGS WILL LOOK LIKE

Will I still be able to have a big wedding after coronavirus?

"For many couples, this crisis has shifted their priorities and the focus is now more on an intimate gathering with their nearest and dearest, and it will be hard to get over the mental hurdle of being around big groups. But for others it's shifted it in the other direction - it's more important than ever to them to have a massive wedding because this year showed us just how much we took it for granted.

"Smaller weddings were trending in the last few years anyway, as couples started to actively choose to reduce their headcount way down in order to invest more in each person, rather than spread their hard-earned money further across 150 people.

"Finances will also play a big role in this. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that in most cases, reducing your headcount reduces your spend. So if couples have been hit particularly hard by this crisis, but they don’t want to hang about to earn more money for a wedding (they just want to be freakin’ married!), then perhaps we’ll see smaller budgets and smaller numbers because of it."

The relaxed vibe of sharing platters at dinner looks set to change

Will I be able to have a formal meal at my wedding after lockdown?

"One particular trend that was on the rise in the last few years was a shift from formal, plated food to more relaxed family-style, sharing platters. This had a great communal vibe, which couples were loving. But now, will we see a shift back to plated meals again? Will the worry over germs prevent couples from wanting their guests to share serving spoons for their roast potatoes? Possibly.

"Will evening and dessert buffets suffer the same fate? We don’t think so, but couples will have it in the back of their minds and will want to minimise any worries about touching things lots of other people have touched - we might see fewer things in jars (looking at you sweet stations), less shared serving tongs or forks, maybe even food station attendants for those more vigilant couples."

Should I avoid having a dancefloor at my wedding due to coronavirus?

"Dancefloors will be on couples' minds. Avoiding tight spaces with sweaty, enthusiastic dancing is probably the best all-round for the time being. So we might see less of a focus on 'everyone on the dance floor' and maybe more cabaret 'sit and enjoy' dance floor entertainment. Or for those who are still determined to boogie, we might see more of a priority on larger spaces and ensuring there's plenty of ventilation and space for all those elbows."

