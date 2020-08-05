Holly Willoughby reveals unseen photo from magical wedding moment

Holly Willoughby married her husband Dan Baldwin on 4 August 2007, and today the This Morning presenter shared a heartwarming photo from the wedding to mark their 13th anniversary. It shows Holly and Dan kissing in front of their guests, while Holly captioned the post, "Yesterday marked 13 years since this photo was taken… I love you so much Daniel… Totally blessed… My absolute world."

Friends of the couple have since congratulated them on their milestone. TV presenter Davina McCall commented, "Awww, congrats guys." Former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, meanwhile, added, "Congratulations love birds."

To date, Holly has only shared a handful of photos from their celebrations, but last year on their 12th anniversary, she unveiled another rare throwback snap of the couple of them posing outside of their venue. She simply wrote, "12 years of [heart-shaped emoji]." More fellow stars wished the couple their best, with Keith Lemon commenting, "Massive congratulations!", Emma Bunton adding, "Just so gorgeous!," and Kate Thornton writing, "12 years!! Still remember it like it was yesterday."

Holly Willoughby shared another wedding throwback on her 12th anniversary

Holly and Dan tied the knot at St Michael's Church in West Sussex, before moving onto their wedding reception at Amberley Castle on the South Downs. The venue features 12 acres of landscaped gardens and historic architecture, making for a magical spot in which for Holly to say 'I do'.

Following their wedding, Holly admitted there was one thing she regretted about the big day as she discussed it on This Morning. "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels," she mused. "But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now." Nonetheless, she did go on to wear it again to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018.

Holly Willoughby celebrated the royal wedding in her own wedding dress

The TV star designed her own gown, and had it made by a friend. She opted for an ivory style overlaid with French lace, featuring long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and an open back. She accessorised with a vintage style veil, earrings from the Lady Heart collection and silver heels.

