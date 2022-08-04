Holly Willoughby designed her own bridal dress for 'unreal' wedding – all the details

Throughout her 15 years of married life, Holly Willoughby has kept much of her relationship with her husband Dan Baldwin private – until recently.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby discusses anger in marriage with Dan Baldwin

The This Morning host, who is a doting mother to their three children Harry, Belle and Chester, has shared candid details about their wedding day, Dan's shock bathtub proposal and their marriage highs and lows. Presenter Holly met TV producer Dan in 2004 on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem, and the pair went on to exchange vows on 4 August 2007 in a very emotional celebration that left the bride "in tears" all day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby Reveals Her Husband's Annoying Habit

On their anniversary, take a look back at Holly's sentimental wedding dress she designed herself, her marriage advice, and more details…

When did Holly Willoughby get engaged?

Holly's husband got down on one knee back in 2006, presenting her with a round-cut diamond on a platinum band when she was in the bath! The couple had just moved into their London home together earlier in the day. "I know a lot of people almost have to force their boyfriend to propose but with Dan it was such a shock," she told The Mirror back in 2007.

"I knew I'd be with him for the rest of my life, if he'd have me, but nothing can ever prepare you for what it's like when someone asks you.

"I can't think of any other big decision you make in your life that quickly," Holly added.

When did Holly Willoughby get married?

Holly and Dan tied the knot in 2007

Holly and Dan exchanged vows on 4 August 2007 at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex.

READ: Holly Willoughby's wedding makeup revealed - including £6.90 foundation

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's marriage confession: 'You have to work hard'

The couple hosted their wedding reception at Amberley Castle

It was a place that held special meaning to the couple, after going there to celebrate every time there was a special occasion. The venue features 12 acres of landscaped gardens and historic architecture, with exclusive use packages available from £15,000, rising to £29,000 for a Saturday between April - September.

Holly Willoughby's wedding dress designer

The talented TV presenter actually designed her own wedding dress, before asking a friend to make it for her. The ivory gown was overlaid with French lace and features long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and open back detail, which she teamed with a backless bridal corset. Holly wore the gown with a vintage-style veil, earrings from the Lady Heart Collection and silver heels.

Holly's mother Linda's 1977 wedding outfit was actually the inspiration behind her gown. "I knew I wanted it to be very vintage, lace, with long sleeves, a high neck and a beautiful, open back, as that’s what everyone sees when you walk down the aisle. Oh, and a long train…if you can’t do that on your wedding day when can you?" the 41-year-old mother-of-three told Wylde Moon.

Holly's wedding dress was inspired by her mother

"A friend of mine introduced me to this incredible lady who was a pattern cutter for Alexander McQueen. I sat down with her and we sketched my dress. I had pictures of my mum’s wedding dress which was a similar shape, and that formed the basis of it.

"Her dress had that 70’s Biba style sleeve – not unlike the puffed Vampire’s Wife shape actually. My mum’s sleeve came down to a point with a loop over her middle finger, which I loved so I added that to my design," she continued.

She later admitted that her dress was "filthy" after her big day, and was even a bit ripped, but that didn't stop her from wearing it yet again to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018.

RELATED: Look back at the This Morning stars' wedding and engagement photos

SEE: 25 stunning celebrity bridesmaid dresses that will give you serious wedding inspiration

Celebrity guests included...

There were a number of famous faces not only on the couple's guest list but also in their bridal party. Holly's best friend and Celebrity Juice co-host Fearne Cotton was a bridesmaid, along with MTV presenter Sarah Cawood and Holly's sister Kelly. Meanwhile, Dermot O'Leary acted as one of Dan's ushers.

As well as the celebrity guests, one very important face at her wedding was her dad Brian, and she gave fans a glimpse at a special moment she shared with him during the day. To celebrate Father’s Day in 2019, she posted a photo that appears to have been taken during the speeches at her wedding breakfast, where an emotional Holly can be seen wiping tears away from her eyes while her dad sits beside her resting his hand on her shoulder. How sweet!

What has Holly Willoughby said about her wedding?

The bride was emotional on her wedding day with Dan

Holly admitted there was one thing she regretted about her wedding day – her wedding outfit – which she soon realised wasn't the most practical of choices. Reminiscing about her own big day on This Morning, she said: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

She also revealed she was very emotional. In an interview on Wylde Moon, Holly was asked about her favourite moments, and she responded: "I’ll always remember the moment my dad walked in when I was ready to go and he burst into tears. It immediately set me off."

The TV star has shared a few throwback photos from their nuptials

After making it through the ceremony, Holly was left tearful once again as she admired her outdoor venue during a private moment with Dan. She added: "I remember sneaking a peek into the marquee with Dan whilst we were having a moment to ourselves, and being bowled over by how beautiful it looked and smelt.

"We had little pots of fresh herbs on all the tables as wedding favours for guests to take home, and the intoxicating fragrance of bay, basil, mint, rosemary, oregano, sage was just unreal. I just burst into tears…again! I mean, I literally spent the whole day in tears!" Luckily, it was all happy tears!

What advice does Holly have about marriage?

"I think I did know this but I still think it doesn't go in," Holly said on This Morning. "Everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."

The This Morning star showed off her backless gown on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big day

Holly also had some advice for brides when choosing their wedding shoes. "My advice to a bride approaching her big day is to make sure that she has comfortable shoes," said Holly. "I know you want Cinderella, glitzy, sparkly, amazing high heels but I fell into that trap and I ended up walking around barefoot all day, which was lovely, but if you look at the hem of my wedding dress now, it is covered in dirt and grime. Although it was very much lived in and can tell a few stories!"

Speaking about the secret to her happy relationship, the Dancing on Ice star revealed how she and Dan deal with each other's weaknesses. "Support is everything in mine and Dan’s relationship," she said in 2020, according to Red Magazine.

"He's very solid ground; he is where I fall. And he knows when something is wrong – it makes me feel emotional even thinking about it. But of course, he has weaknesses; we both do. The key is holding up each other’s strengths and not poking at each other’s weaknesses.

"There are little moments that I really cherish when he tells me he's proud of me and vice versa."

SHOP: Best wedding gifts for couples getting married in 2022

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.