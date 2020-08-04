Michelle Keegan gets emotional as she's given special role in Jessica Wright's wedding The Our Girl star admitted she was "shaking" after being surprised by her sister-in-law

Michelle Keegan has struck up a close relationship bond with her husband Mark Wright's family over the past few years, so was understandably delighted when her sister-in-law Jessica Wright surprised her by asking her to be a bridesmaid at her upcoming wedding.

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Wright reveals wedding date and location

The bride-to-be has shared a video on Instagram showing how she asked her closest friends and family to play a special role in her big day, by surprising them on their doorsteps with a balloon filled with a flower and a personalised poem.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan reacts to Jessica Wright's surprise

Michelle was one of 15 bridesmaids Jessica asked, and she looked emotional as she read the poem on the doorstep of her Essex home. The 33-year-old stood barefoot in her dressing gown in the clip shared by Jessica, where she told her sister-in-law she was "shaking", and wanted nothing more than to give her a hug.

Jessica Wright asked Michelle Keegan to be one of her bridesmaids

In the three-minute clip, Jessica explained that she had originally wanted to get all of her bridesmaids together for a celebratory meal to ask them all at the same time, but had to change her plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Look back at Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's wedding

"I'm on my way to deliver my bridesmaids a poem and a balloon flower to ask them to be my bridesmaid because I can't get them all together to ask them," she explained. "Originally my plan was to do a big dinner and have everyone there and surprise them with these flowers as their place setting."

Other bridesmaids are set to include Mark and Jessica's younger sister Natalya, their sister-in-law Hollie Kane, and other close friends and cousins.

Michelle and Mark have a close bond with Jessica and her fiance William Lee-Kemp

Jessica announced her engagement to William Lee-Kemp in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in February, and has since shared further details about their wedding plans, which will see her brother Mark act as master of ceremonies.

In the interview, Jess said that the wedding - which HELLO! reveals will happen in June next year – is set to take place in Majorca. "We've enjoyed some amazing holidays here and I practically grew up on the island because it's where my family has a second home," Will told the magazine.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.