Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Brooklyn Beckham's wedding? Prince William and Kate Middleton are also likely to receive an invite

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will undoubtedly have a star-studded guestlist for their wedding, and it's likely that it will include some of our favourite royals.

David Beckham has been good friends with Prince Harry and William for several years

Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria have a good relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the couple were even lucky enough to attend the royal wedding at Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018. It would make sense for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend their friends' son Brooklyn's wedding, and David and Victoria would surely enjoy their company.

David and Victoria Beckham attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

After attending Meghan and Harry's big day, the two couples have remained close. In February 2020, David opened up about Harry's big life changes after becoming a married man, a new father, and moving to Canada.

"I haven't spoken to Harry about him moving," David said in an interview with E Online. "We speak as friends and that's the most important thing for me. I think he's enjoying being a young father for the first time and that's what we always spoke about. We love him and he's an amazing person – and that's the most important thing – but I'm proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be."

WATCH: David Beckham gives Prince William and Kate Middleton baby advice

David and Victoria were also guests at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 ceremony Westminster Abbey, who will likely receive an invite to Brooklyn's big day. David and Victoria struck up a relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after working together on the London Olympic bid in 2007, and when the Beckhams relocated to England from LA, they became even closer with the royals.

David and Victoria also attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials

David spoke out about William and Kate as new parents ahead of the arrival of Prince George in 2013. "They're going to be amazing parents because they are so loving towards children," he said during an interview with Sky News. "We've seen William grow from that young boy into an unbelievable gentleman. And that as a father is really important."

Other potential guests include Elton John as Brooklyn's godfather and, of course, Victoria's fellow former Spice Girls: Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton.

