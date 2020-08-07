Ayda Field marks ten-year wedding anniversary to Robbie Williams in incredible way The Loose Women star posted a heart-melting message

Ayda Field and her husband of ten years, Robbie Williams, celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Friday.

The Loose Women star has marked the incredible milestone with a touching post dedicated to Robbie, calling him her "best friend".

Uploading a photo of herself and Robbie sharing a kiss, Ayda sweetly wrote: "@robbiewilliams August 7, 2010...I said ‘I Do’...10 years, 8 dogs, 4 kids, 3 cats, 2 turtles, and 1 best friend later, ‘I Do’ all over again. Let’s keep climbing this mountain ‘til we reach the top...HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BOO."

Ayda marked the milestone with a sweet post

Fans were quick to congratulate the famous pair.

"Happy anniversary you two and congratulations!! You've grown so much together and I'm immensely proud of you both, hope you're having an incredible day, big love," wrote one.

Another added: "Happy anniversary to you both nay you be blessed with many more happy years," while a third said: "Happy anniversary you both! Beautiful couple."

Ayda and Robbie shared their big day with HELLO!

Ayda and Robbie married at their Los Angeles home in a secret ceremony on 7 August 2010, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

From the singer's spontaneous performance of Angels, which brought the guests to their feet for a mass singalong, to the couple's eight dogs as bridesmaids, the absence of a best man and the groom planning to swap the traditional wedding band for a ring tattoo, the day was certainly one to remember.

And while the couple got the fairy-tale ending that they'd hoped for, the singer recently revealed that he actually broke up with Ayda at the start of their relationship – three times!

The couple was speaking on their joint podcast when Robbie made the revelation.

"You were in a dark place and did some dark things. Obviously my heart was broken many times, but we got over it," Ayda said, to which Robbie responded: "By dark things you mean finishing with you three times."

