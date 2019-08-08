Watch Robbie Williams' incredibly romantic anniversary message to Ayda Field How romantic!

Although Robbie Williams wasn’t able to spend the day with his wife Ayda Field on their ninth wedding anniversary, he found a special way to prove that she was on his mind. The Let Me Entertain You singer, who was headlining a music festival in Denmark, recorded a special message on stage especially for his wife – and even got the crowd to join in.

"Baby, I’m really sorry that I wasn’t there. I love you, we’re going to renew our vows next year, but for now my friends in Denmark have got a little something to say," he said, prompting the crowd to shout: "I love you."

Robbie Williams recorded a special wedding anniversary message for Ayda Field

Meanwhile, Ayda shared a romantic anniversary message of her own, as she shared a black-and-white photo from their wedding on Instagram. "@robbiewilliams Happy 9 year anniversary… you have, and will always have, all of me. #weddingwednesday #rydaforever," she captioned the photos.

Robbie and Ayda married on 7 August 2010, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. Their wedding was a strictly non-traditional day packed with surprises, with the 60 guests being told they were going to a James Bond-themed party until moments before the ceremony started. "The only thing that's traditional about the wedding is the vows. No hen party, no bachelor party, no wedding showers," said Robbie at the time. "Our doggies are taking the bridesmaid roles!" added Ayda. "I was originally thinking little bow ties for them, but instead they're going to each have flower collars."

The couple married on 7 August 2010

The couple, who have since welcomed their children Theodora, Charlton, and Coco, are now planning to renew their vows for their tenth wedding anniversary, after Robbie proposed to Ayda for a second time at her 40th birthday party. The doting husband gave Ayda a special birthday surprise during a performance of his song Angels, which saw Robbie alter the lyrics to say: "I'm loving Ayda instead." Robbie then dropped to one knee, and said: "Baby, one more thing. Will you marry me again?"

