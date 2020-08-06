Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field reveals he broke up with her THREE times before they married The couple shared the secrets of their early relationship on their podcast

They may be celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary on Friday, but Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have revealed their relationship didn't get off to the best start. Speaking on their joint podcast (Staying) At Home With The Williamses, Ayda revealed that Robbie broke up with her three times in the early days of their relationship before he was finally ready to settle down.

Robbie explained that he was battling with addiction issues at the time and wasn't in a good place to be in a relationship, so even lied that he was going to rehab in a bid to break up with Ayda the first time.



"You were in a dark place and did some dark things. Obviously my heart was broken many times, but we got over it," Ayda said, to which Robbie responded: "By dark things you mean finishing with you three times."

However, according to Ayda, that wasn't the worst of Robbie's actions. "It wasn't just finishing with me three times, it was more that when you finished with me you didn't tell me you were finishing with me, you just disappeared and then delivered my stuff in garbage bags."

"I Houdini-ed you," Robbie said, as his wife added: "You Houdini-ed and then garbage bags came my way like three weeks later. And my car on a flatbed truck with a bill to pay the flatbed truck."

Robbie and Ayda celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on Friday

"I didn't mean for that to happen," the singer told his wife, who said it had been "an extra sting" to her heartbreak.

Robbie and Ayda also shared the dramatic story of their first date, admitting that while it didn't get off to the best start, they discovered they had an instant connection while chatting at a party.

"There was a moment where we started talking and at that moment, there was this incredible moment on the couch where while we were talking I felt this huge kind of energetic expansion of the universe and it was like I'd known you my whole life and like someone had fully and completely understood me and I understood them," Ayda said.

"It was like this silent language that was happening, this very strong emotional electric feeling where it was like breathing in air for the first time." Robbie added: "I actually felt as comfortable as I do now, then."

