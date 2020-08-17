Prince William and Kate Middleton's full wedding menu revealed: see photo The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went all out

Prince William and Kate Middleton married on 29 April 2011 at Buckingham Palace, and their wedding menu (served to approximately 600 guests) has been unveiled in full. Here is exactly what it included.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding starter

For starters, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge offered, 'Marinated South Uist salmon, Lyme Bay crab and wild Hebridean langoustines, fresh herb salad'. After meticulous tasting, it was decided that it was best accompanied by a glass of 'Meursault, Domaine Guyot-Javillier 2009' wine.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding main

The main consisted of 'Saddle of North Highland Mey Select organic lamb, Highgrove spring vegetables, English asparagus, Jersey Royal potatoes and sauce Windsor'. The vegetables were harvested directly from Prince Charles' Highgrove estate in Scotland. Wine of choice to complement the food was 'L'Hospitalet de Gazin, Pomerol 2004'.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding dessert

To wind up their feast, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opted for 'a trio of Berkshire honey ice cream, sherry trifle and chocolate parfait', of which guests could select their preference. The third and final wine served was 'Laurent Perrier Rose'.

A selection of coffee and fresh mint tea was also provided once all three courses had been devoured by their guests.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding cake

As if that wasn’t enough, William and Kate had two cakes made for their nuptials. The first was a magnificent eight-tiered iced fruit cake featuring the "language of flowers" made by Leicestershire baker Fiona Cairns over five weeks. The final creation was covered in cream, white icing and 900 delicate sugar-paste flowers. William and Kate saved the top two tiers for their children's christenings.

Their second cake was William's childhood favourite: an unbaked chocolate biscuit cake. It was created by McVities to a recipe curated by Buckingham Palace's chefs, including dark chocolate and broken-up Rich Tea biscuits.

