Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's famous wedding guest turned up in fancy dress The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friends and family were suitably entertained

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding guestlist included some of the biggest celebrity names, one of which took it upon himself to turn up in fancy dress: James Corden. According to the new biography, Finding Freedom, the Gavin and Stacey star wore a head-to-toe Henry VIII costume.

SEE: 12 hilarious royal wedding moments caught on camera

Loading the player...

WATCH: The very best moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

"After all the heartfelt remarks [speeches], the comic relief arrived in the form of The Late, Late Show host, James Corden," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote. "Who strode into the middle of the tent dressed as Henry VIII. His wife Julia, a friend of Meghan's, recoiled in mock horror."

MORE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning £11.2million new house

Naturally, James took it upon himself to entertain the crowd by staying in character as he said, "Your Royal Highnesses, ladies and gentlemen, I had no idea what to wear to a royal wedding, so I looked it up in the royal etiquette manual and found this outfit. I hope I've come in the right gear."

James Corden and his wife Julia at Meghan and Harry's wedding in May 2018

Omid and Carolyn added, "After James wrapped up his act – including a bit about what [having the reception in] a tent said about the size of Windsor Castle – the guests then followed Harry's orders to have a serious party."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018, before they were joined by approximately 600 guests for lunch hosted by the Queen. Some 200 guests were invited to the intimate evening reception, which started at 7pm and was held at Frogmore Hall in Windsor.

Besides James in his hilarious attire, attendees included various members of Harry's family, including Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland also joined the celebrations, alongside Meghan's close friends Jessica Mulroney, Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, and George and Amal Clooney.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.