New details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mouthwatering royal wedding menu revealed

If you've ever wondered what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to have on the menu for their wedding breakfast and reception, mouth-watering details have been unveiled in a new royal biography. After their ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018, the newlyweds joined around 600 of their guests for lunch hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, notes that guests were served canapes of "Scottish langoustines wrapped in smoked salmon with citrus crème fraiche, grilled English asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian ham, garden pea panna cotta with quail eggs and lemon verbena, and poached free-range chicken bound with a lightly spiced yogurt with roasted apricot".

The lunch then included "fricassee of free-range chicken with morel mushrooms and young leeks; pea and mint risotto with pea shoots, truffle oil, and Parmesan crisps; and ten-hour slow-roasted Windsor pork belly with apple compote and crackling".

Harry and Meghan's wedding guests sipped on Pol Roger Brut Reserve non-vintage champagne, while there were mocktails made with Sandringham Cox's apple juice and elderflower, for younger attendees such as Lady Louise Windsor, then 14, and James, Viscount Severn, then 10.

The pièce de résistance was of course the lemon and elderflower wedding cake designed by American baker Claire Ptak, founder of Violet Cakes in London's East End.

The three-course dinner for the more intimate evening receptionfor 200 of their closest friends and family at Frogmore House was prepared by Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth. It featured dishes such as "sage and onion roast chicken, aged for sixty-four days at Devon's Creedy Carver farm – that was Prince Charles's doing".

Other revelations from the book include how Meghan sweetly told her friends about her engagement to Harry and how the bride-to-be spent her last night as a single woman, as well as the newlyweds' romantic first dance.

