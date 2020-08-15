Dianne Buswell drops huge engagement hint for boyfriend Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell could not have been any more obvious about where she sees her relationship with boyfriend Joe Sugg heading in her latest Instagram post.

The Strictly star dropped a huge hint that an engagement could be on the cards for the couple after she donned a homemade wedding dress!

MORE: Inside Dianne Buswell’s camera roll: exclusive photos with boyfriend Joe Sugg plus a Strictly update

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell wants to catch the bouquet at Amy Dowden's wedding!

Sharing a clip on social media, Dianne starts off wearing a black negligée before transforming into a white dress and a veil.

If that wasn't enough of a hint, she performed her little routine to Taylor Swift's Love Story, specifically the line, 'marry me, Juliet'.

Following the clip, fans appeared to be in agreement that Dianne is hoping for a diamond ring from Joe. "No pressure, Joe," wrote one. "This is a sign that Dianne wants to marry Joe," claimed another. A third added: "The pressure's on Joseph!"

Dianne Buswell drops huge engagement hint

Other fans thought that Dianne was actually announcing the couple's engagement. "Diane! I thought this was an announcement," one disappointed fan responded. Another added: "Thought this was an announcement. Elope and do it you two."

This isn't the first time that Dianne has led fans to believe her relationship with Joe is becoming more serious. Last month, she sparked rumours that the couple are expecting their first child.

MORE: Inside Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell's incredible London home with Joe Sugg

Dianne posted a gorgeous photo on Instagram, which showed her and Joe sitting on the roof of their VW Camepervan watching the sunset. Captioning the stunning snap, Dianne wrote: "Just the 3 of us," followed by a heart emoji.

Needless to say, fans were jumping for joy over the photo. One wrote: "EXCUSE ME! Three?" A second added: "Three? Are you counting the van or is there someone unseen in the picture...?" While a third wrote: "Omg I read that and was like wait are they announcing something???"

However, fans were left disappointed as the couple were simply referring to their new ride, Chippy, instead of announcing they are expecting their first baby.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.