Lily Allen's daughters are the most adorable bridesmaids – see the gorgeous wedding picture Lily married actor David Harbour earlier this week in Las Vegas

Lily Allen treated fans to never-before-seen wedding snaps on Saturday night, and two of them included her adorable two daughters Ethel and Marnie, who judging by their gorgeous attire acted as bridesmaids on their mum's big day.

The pictures, which were taken by the bride with her phone, show the two girls sitting on the back of a limousine wearing matching pink tulle dresses and face masks.

MORE: Lily Allen, Rachel Riley, Sophie Turner and 9 more celebrities who married in Las Vegas

In another picture, the girls can be seen talking to each other whilst showing off their cute braided hairstyles which feature a gorgeous sparkly hairpiece.

Lily Allen's daughters accompanied her on her big day

The 35-year-old singer also shared several more photos of her wedding attire, which included a stunning double-breasted ivory mini gown by Dior, sunglasses by Prada and a leopard coat by Ganni.

Lily surprised fans earlier this week by announcing she had married Stranger Things star David Harbour after a year together.

The singer tied the knot with her actor beau at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Monday. This is the second marriage for the Smile hitmaker, who was previously married to Sam Cooper between 2011 and 2018.

The couple wed in Gloucester and share two children: Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven.

READ: Who is Lily Allen's husband? Everything you need to know about Stranger Things star David Harbour

The singer wore a gorgeous Dior dress to marry David Harbour in Las Vegas

The Vegas ceremony was carried out by Brendan Paul, an Elvis impersonator who owns the chapel.

The couple are in good company, as Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea held their wedding there, while Billy Ray Cyrus and actress Andie McDowell are among those who have renewed their vows at the chapel.

Lily and David, who plays Hopper in Stranger Things, went public with their relationship last year after they were spotted together at a West End production of The Lehman Trilogy in August 2019.

A string of dates ensued at events in London and New York, where the actor is from, and were spotted kissing at Madison Square Garden in October.

The attractive couple then made their red-carpet debut at the SAG Awards in January of this year.