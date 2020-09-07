Michelle Obama unveils never-before-seen wedding photo with Barack The snap came as she shared wise words on marriage

Michelle Obama has shared a never-before-seen wedding photo from her big day with Barack in 1992. The star took to Instagram with the snap as she shared her thoughts on marriage.

SEE: Michelle and Barack Obama unveil stunning living room inside £6.2million home

"Last week on the #MichelleObamaPodcast, Conan and I reflected on our marriages. This relationship can be one of the most foundational pieces of our identities – bringing us so much joy, meaning and support every single day," she wrote.

"But one thing is for sure: it also takes a lot of work; a lot of honesty with ourselves and our partners. That's one thing I've learned. I'd love to hear some of the things you've learned about marriage and about yourself. Let me know in the comments."

MORE: Inside Michelle and Barack Obama's beautiful family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Obama launches new podcast

The image showed Michelle and Barack at their reception, with what seems to be wedding cake on their noses.

They married on October 3 1992 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. Michelle's brother walked her down the aisle, and after the vows, their reception was held at the South Shore Cultural Center.

RELATED: Inside Boris Johnson's private home at Downing Street

Now, the couple are happily married and parents to their two daughters Malia Ann, 22, and Sasha, 19, but their relationship hasn't come without its challenges.

Michelle and Barack Obama have two daughters

Speaking on her podcast, she joked, "There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window. And I say that because it's like, you've got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn't mean you quit. And these periods can last a long time. They can last years.

"Young couples, they face these challenges and they're ready to give up because they think they're broken. And I just want to say, look, if that breaks a marriage, then Barack and I have been broken off and on, throughout our marriage, but we have a very strong marriage.

"And if I had given up on it, if I had walked away from it, in those tough times, then I would've missed all the beauty that was there as well."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.