Lily Allen shares first look at exquisite wedding dress after secret Las Vegas ceremony The singer wed Stranger Things star David Harbour

Lily Allen has shared the first glimpse at her wedding dress after secretly tying the knot with Stranger Things star David Harbour in Las Vegas on Monday.

The singer and David exchanged vows at the Graceland Wedding Chapel, with the ceremony carried out by Brendan Paul, an Elvis impersonator who owns the chapel.

Sharing a series of snaps from their special day on Instagram on Wednesday, Lily's frock was a far cry from her first wedding gown – but equally as impressive.

Lily looked stunning in a simple, doubled-breasted, white Dior dress that featured a sweetheart neckline, black buttons, and a matching skinny belt to accentuate her waist.

Lily Allen wore Dior

Keeping her look very classic, the mum-of-two wore her hair in a bridal chignon which she attached a knee-length veil to, drop earrings and a colourful bouquet which featured purple, pink and orange roses.

The couple wed in Las Vegas on Monday

One image sees the new Mr and Mrs holding hands in the chapel as they affectionately lean into one another during the ceremony. Another shows the couple sharing a giggle as they stand on the famous Las Vegas Strip, and a third sees the new bride tucking into an In-N-Out burger.

Lily tucked into a burger for her wedding meal

This is the second marriage for the Smile hitmaker, who was previously married to Sam Cooper between 2011 and 2018. The couple wed in Gloucestershire and share two children: Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven.

Lily wore two gowns at her first wedding, one by French designer Delphine Manivet for the ceremony, and another bespoke creation by the late Karl Lagerfeld for the reception said to be valued at £200,000!

Lily wore two dresses for her wedding to Sam Cooper

Lily and David, who plays Hopper in Stranger Things, went public with their relationship last year after they were spotted together at a West End production of The Lehman Triology in August 2019.

A string of dates ensued at events in London and New York, where the actor is from, and were spotted kissing at Madison Square Garden in October. The attractive couple then made their red-carpet debut at the SAG Awards in January of this year.

